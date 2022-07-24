BeatzCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $116,838.37 and approximately $20.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000452 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 100.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00069834 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,575,654 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.