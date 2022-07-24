Bellecapital International Ltd. Makes New $218,000 Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NIO. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth $211,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 2,997.2% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 229,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 222,271 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth $335,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 39.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in NIO by 87.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 372,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 173,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NIO shares. HSBC upped their price target on shares of NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

NYSE:NIO opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $46.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

