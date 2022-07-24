Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 3,978 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,234 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $855,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 21.4% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 222,328 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 24.2% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 118,043 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 22,980 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 0.5 %

ORCL opened at $74.90 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $199.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.27.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.