Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 396 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.75.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $216.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.29. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

