Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 643 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.7% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.2% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 40,458 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.0% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 76.9% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $153.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $172.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.07 and its 200 day moving average is $149.47.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.92.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

