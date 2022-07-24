Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYB. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.12.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.