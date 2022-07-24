Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 23.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,279,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,614,918 shares of company stock worth $392,160,616 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $242.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.28. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.34%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

