Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.56 Million Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,498,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

AXIS Capital stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $61.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

