Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 589.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLW. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

GLW opened at $34.37 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.27.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

