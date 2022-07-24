Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,637 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stairway Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $233.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.27. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.