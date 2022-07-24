Bintex Futures Market Capitalization Hits $39,154.54 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $39,154.54 and approximately $13,000.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00016674 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00032820 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com.

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.