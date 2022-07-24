Bintex Futures Market Capitalization Hits $39,154.54 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $39,154.54 and approximately $13,000.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00016674 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001818 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00032820 BTC.
Bintex Futures Profile
Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com.
Buying and Selling Bintex Futures
