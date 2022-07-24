Bitcashpay Reaches One Day Volume of $113,430.00 (BCP)

Bitcashpay (BCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Bitcashpay has a market capitalization of $120,676.60 and approximately $113,430.00 worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcashpay coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcashpay has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,434.12 or 0.99976934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Bitcashpay

Bitcashpay (CRYPTO:BCP) is a coin. It launched on August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,655,033 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1.

Bitcashpay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcashpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcashpay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcashpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

