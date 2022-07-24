Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Reaches Market Cap of $1.60 Million

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $183.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.0866 or 0.00000381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.