Bitcoin Confidential Trading 65.6% Lower This Week (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 65.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $59,527.07 and $12.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00008513 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00008849 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00208691 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000354 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

