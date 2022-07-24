BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Trimmed by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,388,000 after buying an additional 15,498 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 45,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,462,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $796.23.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.9 %

BlackRock stock opened at $633.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $623.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $700.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.