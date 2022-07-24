BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.72

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.72 and traded as low as $10.54. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 99,726 shares traded.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0405 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYN. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $930,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 54,694 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 38,503 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 348,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the period. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

