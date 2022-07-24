BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.72

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.72 and traded as low as $10.54. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 99,726 shares traded.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0405 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
