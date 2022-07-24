BLink Achieves Market Capitalization of $323,835.50 (BLINK)

BLink (BLINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One BLink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. BLink has a market cap of $323,835.50 and approximately $4.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BLink has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BLink alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,363.08 or 1.00003555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About BLink

BLink (CRYPTO:BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org.

BLink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.