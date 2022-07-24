Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (BVH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on August 22nd

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

Bluegreen Vacations has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Performance

BVH stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Bluegreen Vacations has a one year low of $16.31 and a one year high of $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $514.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations ( NYSE:BVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $195.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

