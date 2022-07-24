BP (LON:BP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $392.54

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 392.54 ($4.69) and traded as low as GBX 379.10 ($4.53). BP shares last traded at GBX 383.90 ($4.59), with a volume of 32,724,976 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BP. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on BP from GBX 500 ($5.98) to GBX 510 ($6.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BP from GBX 450 ($5.38) to GBX 472 ($5.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.37) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.46) target price (up from GBX 490 ($5.86)) on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.38) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 511 ($6.11).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 406.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 392.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.78%.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 82 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 448 ($5.36) per share, for a total transaction of £367.36 ($439.16). Also, insider Bernard Looney purchased 77 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 405 ($4.84) per share, for a total transaction of £311.85 ($372.80). Insiders have purchased 257 shares of company stock worth $105,847 over the last quarter.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

