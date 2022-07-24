Brokerages Set Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target at $18.92

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DALXF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

Shares of DALXF opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $12.77.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.