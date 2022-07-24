Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Has $1.75 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,721,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,292,000 after buying an additional 1,261,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,910 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,069,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,605,000 after buying an additional 1,014,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,993 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,788,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,598,000 after buying an additional 132,050 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average of $38.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

In other news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

