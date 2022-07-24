Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Has $5.41 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 3.3% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABT opened at $109.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $191.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.24 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.20 and its 200 day moving average is $117.22.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

