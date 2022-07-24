Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Has $609,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lessened its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 108,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,584,000.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $49.22 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.14.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

