Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.9% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.02.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $394.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.13 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

