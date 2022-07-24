Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $95.93 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.04 and a 200-day moving average of $100.35. The company has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

