BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Hits Market Capitalization of $13.22 Million

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, BSCPAD has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. BSCPAD has a market cap of $13.22 million and approximately $123,492.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad.

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

