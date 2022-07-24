BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Downgraded to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$3.75 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$5.80.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ERE.UN. Raymond James set a C$5.75 target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.35 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$5.38.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$3.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.42. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$3.29 and a twelve month high of C$5.06. The firm has a market cap of C$330.18 million and a P/E ratio of 6.47.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.