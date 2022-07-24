BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Price Target Cut to C$3.60 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$4.60 to C$3.60 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $3.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
