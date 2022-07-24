BTIG Research Trims Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Target Price to $48.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tapestry from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.18.

Shares of TPR opened at $33.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after acquiring an additional 751,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tapestry by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,808,751 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $438,835,000 after acquiring an additional 518,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,345 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $214,233,000 after acquiring an additional 329,395 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,815,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $178,896,000 after acquiring an additional 920,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,301,346 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $159,795,000 after buying an additional 310,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

