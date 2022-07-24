Burency (BUY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $508,165.00

Burency (BUY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Burency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Burency has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $508,165.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Burency has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Burency alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,736.32 or 1.00004326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Burency

Burency is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. The official website for Burency is burency.com. Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burency’s official message board is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial.

Burency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.