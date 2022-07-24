CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $335.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

CACI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CACI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $323.00.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $286.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.33 and its 200 day moving average is $278.01. CACI International has a 1 year low of $238.29 and a 1 year high of $313.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $803,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,777,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,387,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 367.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

