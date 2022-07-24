Cajutel Hits Market Cap of $2.86 Million (CAJ)

Cajutel (CAJ) traded 59.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. Cajutel has a total market cap of $2.86 million and $307.00 worth of Cajutel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cajutel coin can now be purchased for $2.11 or 0.00009514 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cajutel has traded up 148.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004503 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001585 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016559 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001858 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00032056 BTC.
Cajutel Coin Profile
Cajutel’s total supply is 1,780,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,389 coins. The official website for Cajutel is cajutel.io. Cajutel’s official Twitter account is @cajutel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cajutel is /r/cajutel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Cajutel Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Cajutel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cajutel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.