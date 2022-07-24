Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for TELUS (TSE:T)

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a C$34.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC cut shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$33.50 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.46.

TSE:T traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$28.90. 2,247,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,755. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.33. TELUS has a one year low of C$27.34 and a one year high of C$34.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.16.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.34 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

