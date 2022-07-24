Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Holdings Lowered by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN trimmed its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for approximately 3.9% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $14,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CP. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

CP stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.64.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.