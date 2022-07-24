Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CPLP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Capital Product Partners Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPLP opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $283.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61.

Capital Product Partners Dividend Announcement

Capital Product Partners ( NASDAQ:CPLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $69.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.75 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 50.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Product Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,442,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after buying an additional 324,148 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 597.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 237,362 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,098,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 57,721 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 1,744.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 39,304 shares during the period. 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

Featured Stories

