Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €156.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €156.00 ($157.58) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($171.72) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($217.17) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €195.00 ($196.97) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Price Performance

ETR AFX opened at €139.25 ($140.66) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €120.29 and its 200-day moving average price is €131.68. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of €104.55 ($105.61) and a 52-week high of €202.00 ($204.04). The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion and a PE ratio of 47.04.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

