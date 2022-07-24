Carter Financial Group INC. Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Carter Financial Group INC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Ford Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $724,000.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMB opened at $23.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.69. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $25.97.

