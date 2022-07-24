Carter Financial Group INC. Buys Shares of 2,954 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EMB opened at $86.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.34. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $113.64.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.361 per share. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $4.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

