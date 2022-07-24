Carter Financial Group INC. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Carter Financial Group INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,265,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 477,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average of $45.04. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $53.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

