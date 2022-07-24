Carter Financial Group INC. Purchases Shares of 15,370 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,370 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. AT&T comprises approximately 0.5% of Carter Financial Group INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.2% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 100,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 38.8% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 38,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 29.1% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 247,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 55,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. UBS Group cut their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.