Carter Financial Group INC. Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,153 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,958 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,617,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,572 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 921.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 10,260 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $70.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.53. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 706,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at $50,002,826.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 706,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 over the last 90 days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

