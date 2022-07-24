Carter Financial Group INC. Takes Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up 0.8% of Carter Financial Group INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $122.62 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.90.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.