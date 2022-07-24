Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1,019.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,793 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $178.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Citigroup lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $226.00 price target on Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

