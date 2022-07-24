Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CAT. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $231.00.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $178.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Caterpillar has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

