Catex Token (CATT) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Catex Token (CATT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $114,298.83 and $33.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Catex Token has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Catex Token Profile

Catex Token (CATT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Catex Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

