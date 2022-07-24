CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.24.

Several research firms recently commented on CX. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $3.98 on Friday. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $8.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMEX

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CEMEX will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.