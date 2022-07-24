Centamin’s (CEY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 112 ($1.34) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.67) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.20) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 123.33 ($1.47).

Get Centamin alerts:

Centamin Stock Performance

LON CEY opened at GBX 81.18 ($0.97) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £938.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,159.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 80.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 88.78. Centamin has a twelve month low of GBX 74.18 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 110.98 ($1.33).

Insider Activity at Centamin

Centamin Company Profile

In other news, insider Mark Bankes purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($30,125.52). In related news, insider Martin Horgan acquired 65,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £54,604.04 ($65,276.80). Also, insider Mark Bankes acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($30,125.52).

(Get Rating)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.