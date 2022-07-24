Centamin’s (CEY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 112 ($1.34) price objective on the mining company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.67) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.20) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 123.33 ($1.47).
LON CEY opened at GBX 81.18 ($0.97) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £938.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,159.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 80.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 88.78. Centamin has a twelve month low of GBX 74.18 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 110.98 ($1.33).
Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
