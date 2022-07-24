Center for Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 441 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,198,021,000 after purchasing an additional 136,818 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after acquiring an additional 207,904 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Boeing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after purchasing an additional 193,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:BA opened at $158.16 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15. The company has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

