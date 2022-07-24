Center for Financial Planning Inc. Buys Shares of 5,603 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $79.06 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.87 and a 200 day moving average of $80.93.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

