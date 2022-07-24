Center for Financial Planning Inc. Grows Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in CME Group by 2,556.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after purchasing an additional 128,090 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in CME Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $23,173,000. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 5,628.3% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 190,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,229,000 after purchasing an additional 186,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $204.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.53 and a 200 day moving average of $221.27. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CME Group from $242.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on CME Group from $258.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.27.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

